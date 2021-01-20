Analyzing Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endeavour Silver and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 6 3 0 2.33 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus target price of $6.32, suggesting a potential upside of 47.98%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.46%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61% Hycroft Mining N/A -930.72% -15.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 5.52 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -12.94 Hycroft Mining N/A N/A $2.61 million N/A N/A

Hycroft Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavour Silver.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Endeavour Silver on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

