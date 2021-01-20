AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.95

AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 80036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The firm has a market cap of C$76.26 million and a PE ratio of -37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media in Canada, the United States, and the European Union. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities and North American ETFs.

