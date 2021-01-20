Analysts Set Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Target Price at $19.71

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE WLL traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 412,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

