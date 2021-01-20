Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Target Price at $27.45

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 104,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 108,661 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 99.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

