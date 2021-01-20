Analysts Set Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) PT at GBX 248.50

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

LON PFC traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 110.60 ($1.44). 6,747,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 147.13. The company has a market cap of £382.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. Petrofac Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 105.70 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 396 ($5.17).

In other Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) news, insider George J. Pierson bought 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,983.84 ($6,511.42).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

