Analysts Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT at $39.14

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Personalis by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

