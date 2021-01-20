Analysts Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Target Price at GBX 259.14

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.14 ($3.39).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

JUP stock opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.91) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.63. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

