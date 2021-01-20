Analysts Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $45.92

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $629,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,482,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,181 shares of company stock valued at $22,145,768 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,897. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

