Analysts Set Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

FET stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. 116,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,561. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 134,505 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 127,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.