Analysts Set Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Target Price at $72.33

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. 2,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,445. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $100.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dorman Products by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

