Analysts Set Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Price Target at $35.43

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNST. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 3,830.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 668,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 964,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.