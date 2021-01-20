Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $416.67

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.42 on Friday, reaching $459.27. 1,856,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.26 and a 200-day moving average of $370.59. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $459.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

