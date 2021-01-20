Analysts Set Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) Price Target at GBX 249.17

Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of LON BIFF opened at GBX 248.79 ($3.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.56. Biffa plc has a 52-week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £758.88 million and a P/E ratio of -36.40.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

