Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Price Target at $99.80

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

NYSE BLL remained flat at $$90.42 on Friday. 1,533,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

