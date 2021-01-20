Analysts Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target at $39.20

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,609 shares of company stock worth $81,155. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 74.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 52.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 112.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1,045.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

