Analysts Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target at $94.36

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $80.71. 2,775,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,894. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

