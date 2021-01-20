Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

HCKT stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $435.35 million, a PE ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

