Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce sales of $24.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the lowest is $24.31 million. ReneSola posted sales of $26.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $81.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $185.15 million, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $206.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOL. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOL opened at $24.85 on Friday. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $946.54 million, a PE ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 2.62.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.