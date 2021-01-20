Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of EVRG opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. FMR LLC increased its position in Evergy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,897,000 after buying an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,936,000 after purchasing an additional 78,163 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.