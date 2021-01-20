Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.35.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,429.48 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,453.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,372.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,270.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

