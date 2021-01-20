Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,433. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $371.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

