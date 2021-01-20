Analysts Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($6.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of USAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 505,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 195.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 104,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

