Analysts Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 million, a P/E ratio of -56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

