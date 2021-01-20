Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

