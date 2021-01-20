Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

