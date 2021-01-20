Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.39. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

