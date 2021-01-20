Analysts Anticipate KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KT Co. (NYSE:KT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KT’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KT will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KT.

Get KT alerts:

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE KT opened at $10.79 on Friday. KT has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KT by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KT by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KT (KT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.