Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post $318.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.80 million and the lowest is $311.80 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $316.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million.

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.53. 17,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 190,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

