Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. GMS posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in GMS by 253.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in GMS by 136.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GMS by 51.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS opened at $32.55 on Friday. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

