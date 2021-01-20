Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.71 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.29 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

