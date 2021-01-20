Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce $367.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.50 million to $381.75 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $375.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

