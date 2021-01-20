Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 170,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.59 million, a PE ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

