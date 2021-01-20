Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post $2.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $3.90 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $8.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.44 million, with estimates ranging from $6.25 million to $24.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million.

ABUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

