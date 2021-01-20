Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.68. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

AMSF traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 102,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,612. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31.

In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 28.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 347.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

