Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $7.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $11.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $46.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.29. 144,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

