Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.51

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.51 and last traded at $161.65, with a volume of 3457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.
The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
