Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.51

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.51 and last traded at $161.65, with a volume of 3457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.