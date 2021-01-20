Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.71. Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 6,901,610 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £24.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Habib sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £480 ($627.12).

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.