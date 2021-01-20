Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMFPF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $500.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.