Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $120.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,554. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $137.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.