AMO Coin (AMO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $197,898.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $197,898.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00525590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.55 or 0.03936758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013000 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

