AMLT Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. AMLT has a market cap of $1.50 million and $2,356.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMLT has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00536055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.03934961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012948 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

AMLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

