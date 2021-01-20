Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 312,479 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $442,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,035.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and sold 253,010 shares valued at $5,601,410. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

