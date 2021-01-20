Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.18

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 3511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

