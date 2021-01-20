Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

NYSE AMP opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $213.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

