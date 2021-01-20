American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Short Interest Update

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

ARA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $395.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.50 million. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

