American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 497.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. 2,775,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,894. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

