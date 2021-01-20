American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 609.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,854.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 378.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 417,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.42. 69,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.