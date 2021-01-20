American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Raised to $9.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.