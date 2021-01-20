Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.