Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

